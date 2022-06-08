Kosas Just Dropped Two New Products for Your Hottest ‘Gym Lips’ Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Two new Kosas launches are coming at the perfect time. We told you yesterday about the “gym lips” trend taking over TikTok, where folks are overlining their lips with a natural-looking lip liner and filling them in with a hydrating lip treatment. Well, the team over at Kosas must be psychic because they’re launching two new products that make getting the “gym lips” look easier than ever: Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner and Plump & Juicy Lip Booster.

Of course, the brand isn’t calling this duo “gym lips.” Instead, it’s all about the Kosas Hot Lip Look. It was inspired by founder Sheena Yaitanes’ love of a natural-looking juicy pout. Hotliner contours and defines, while Plump & Juicy Lip Booster provides a dose of glossy hydration. Both contain nourishing ingredients for that natural-looking plump. There are no burning lips here. Hotliner contains hyaluronic acid for soft, satin-y color in six shades.

It launches June 14 and is available for pre-order at Sephora.

No Kosas Hot Lip Look is complete without the Plump & Juicy Lip Booster. This is a clear, buttery lip treatment packed with concentrated fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, peptides and more. If you have sensitive skin, know it’s hypoallergenic, vegan, gluten-free and free of petroleum derivatives.

Plump & Juicy Lip Booster launches June 28 and retails for $25.

Kosas has some tips on getting its Hot Lip Look. First, apply Plump + Juicy overnight or while getting ready for maximum hydration. Then, outline lips with Hotliner, overlining at the cupid’s bow and center of the bottom lip. Smudge with your finger and fill in the center of your lips with Wet Lip Oil Gloss ($22 at Sephora).

This differs a bit from the “gym lips” trend. That would involve outlining lips with Hotliner and adding Plump + Juicy right on top. Either way, you get a juicy, natural-looking pout that’s like your lips but better. And you can’t ask for much more than that.