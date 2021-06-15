Banish Body Acne & Dry Skin With Kosas’ First Body Wash

Now that temperatures are rising and masks are coming off, chances are you’re showing more skin than you have in, well, more than a year. If you’re anything like me, your dermis needs a bit of a glow-up. Kosas’ Kosasport Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash is here to help. The clean beauty brand’s first body wash was inspired by the founder’s own struggles with acne. After clearing up the skin on her face, she set out to create a product for body breakouts.

Good Body Skin contains a blend of glycolic, lactic and mandelic acids (all AHAs) to smooth skin and increase cell turnover. As you may know, this gentle exfoliation is key to eliminating acne, brightening dark spots and evening skin tone. Don’t worry about dryness, though. These also help lock in moisture.

Good Body Skin also features papaya and pineapple enzymes for that yummy physical exfoliation. I was worried this might be too rough for my sensitive skin but I found it very gentle and not stripping at all. This is probably thanks to the addition of nourishing allantoin and glycerin that moisturize irritation and help promote a healthy skin barrier.

I even used Good Body Skin a few days in a row and found my skin tolerated it really well. With a pH of 5.0, it’s great for sensitive skin. Plus, there are no harsh microbeads or sulfates. It is scented but I found the smell soft and not overpowering. It’s a little like a vacation in the shower with jasmine, orange flower, vanilla and sandalwood. If you have a partner, they’ll definitely be stealing this.

Good Body Skin launches today on the Kosas website. Use it alongside other Kosasport faves, Chemistry Deodorant and Lipfuel.