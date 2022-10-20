Here’s How You Can Score Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Makeup Products For Way, Way Less

Ever wonder how Hailey Bieber gets her oh-so envious glow? A combination of matte yet it gives “glowing from within” vibes, the supermodel’s skin is all thanks to her love of the Kosas—a clean skin care, makeup, and body care brand that expressing yourself and feeling comfortable in your skin. The next-level clean beauty brand is clinically proven to make your skin better, so it’s no wonder the icon has glow for days.

Luckily for you and me, the brand is offering a limited edition bundle that includes three products: a foundation, concealer, and setting powder. The Kosas The Dream Skin Set is available for purchase right now and can get you up to 10% savings by bundles, $11 cheaper than buying the items separately.

Kosas The Dream Skin Set

Save over 10% on Hailey Bieber’s favorite makeup trio from Kosas for a limited time. Valued at over $105, these three clean and clinically proven essentials can transform your skin into your best ever. You’ll score the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation, Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer, and the Cloud Set Baked Setting Powder, all at a lower cost when bundled together. All three products have super nourishing ingredients that work at active levels to actually improve the way your skin looks over time. With over 32 shades to choose from, inclusivity is an important part of the brand’s ethos.

Reviewers of the foundation, a hero product in Kosas’ line-up agree, saying “this is the most beautiful, dewy, skin-like foundation I have ever used. I have dry, sensitive skin and I don’t think I will ever go back to a different foundation for everyday wear.”

You’ll also get this cute Kosas puffer makeup bag, perfect for storing your new go-to makeup products and more.

Shop the Kosas Dream Skin Set for a limited time, while supplies last, on the Kosas website right now.