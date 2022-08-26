Shoppers Are Calling This Velvety Serum ‘Magical’ As It Blurs Imperfections in 1 Week

Scroll To See More Images

You know how when you need a reset from a weekend filled with let’s just say not-super-healthy activities and you go and get a green juice to feel a bit better about the whole situation? Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a skincare product that had the same impact on your face? Especially after said weekend activities?

Lucky for you and lucky for me, there’s a serum out there that’s quite literally formulated to do just that. The Korres Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink serum is designed to treat skin woes and give your face the rejuvenating reset it deserves. It’s so effective at doing all of the things we want it to—blurring pores, hydrating rough patches and producing a dewy glow—that shoppers have dubbed it “magical.”

Fast-acting and supremely effective, this Korres serum makes a lasting impact after just one week of use, according to the brand. It’s all thanks to the main ingredient, Santorini grape (Korres has an exclusive partnership with Santo Wines and the union of Santorini Cooperatives in Greece). The hero fruit provides deep hydration for even the thirstiest skin. Hence, the “drink” name. It nourishes deep past your skin’s first layer so that it not only soothes but also works with your barrier to improve texture. In fact, when you start using this serum, your skin will undergo a “total texture transformation,” per the brand.

“This product has revolutionized my life!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Ever since I started using this product along with the Greek Yoghurt Skin Supplement serum, my skin has been looking so healthy and I feel confident without makeup for the first time in years. I have very oily skin that is lightly acne-prone, so I am pretty much always dealing with at least one small breakout at a time. However, ever since I started using this product 2 months ago, my skin has been clearer than ever before.”

Korres Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink

Using this serum is simple: add up to three drops over your face and neck two times a day during your morning and night skincare routines (after cleansing and before moisturizing) and let all of the goodness soak in before applying additional products. Just a head’s up: it feels more like an oil and is meant to add a shine to your face, but don’t worry about it clogging your pores.

“It’s a ‘dry’ type of oil,” explained one reviewer. “It’s not greasy, so it quickly absorbs.”

Try dabbing the serum over your foundation for an extra layer of coverage and added dewy glow. You could even use it before applying makeup since it acts as a velvety smooth layer that makes for the perfect canvas. Regardless of how its utilized, reviewers swear it “works like a dream” for perfecting skin.

“I’ve been using this for about 2 months. I love it! It makes my skin so soft!” exclaimed one reviewer. “I usually have oily, shiny skin but this controls it and helps with breakouts. Permanent piece of my skincare routine!”