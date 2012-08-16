The One Thing: Korres Quince Lip Butter

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Like most people, we are always on the hunt for that perfect lip product with just the right amount of moisture and touch of color. While we can typically find products that give us what we desire, more often than not they give it to us separately. We wind up using three or four lip products to achieve just one look — when really every girl wants to be able to streamline that routine into one product. That’s why we’ve obsessed over Korres’ Lip Butters for the last few years, and felt the need to share them with you. They not only give you an incredible amount of moisture but the brand offers a variety of colors too. You can apply the product in layers to get the perfect amount of pop.

What Makes It Different:

The rich balm, or “butter” conditions lips with natural oils, rice wax and shea butter.

The products comes in an array of “flavors” that actually do taste (and feel) amazing.

Since Korres is an all-natural brand, the lip butters are formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Synthetic Fragrances, Pthalates, GMOs, Petrochemicaals and Triclosan.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Like we mentioned earlier, being able to streamline your lip products is basically every girl’s goal in life (even if you haven’t admitted it to yourself). This product lets you do that by giving you plenty of moisture and just that hint of color that you need throughout the day, or an added boost as you’re headed out to meet your friends. Plus, the unique flavors will constantly keep you coming back for more.

(Korres Lip Butter in Quince, Sheer Rose, $12, Sephora.com)