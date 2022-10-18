Shoppers Are on Their Fourth Tube of This Serum That ‘Lifts Sagging Eyelids’—& It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of who you are or what your skin is like, wrinkles are part of the natural aging process. They’re inevitable and honestly, nothing to be frightened by or ashamed to show. Everyone gets them! While some embrace their fine lines with open arms, others might prefer to conceal them with beauty products. If you fall into the second camp, there’s a product that we definitely want to put you onto.

Korres’ bestselling Black Pine 3D Eye-Lift Super Serum works overtime to combat visible signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity. After swiping the serum under your eyes, you should notice your skin tighten and bounce right back. It’s like an eyelid lift, but without the needles.

For a quick crash course on what makes this product so effective, black pine promotes collagen production, mica brightens dark circles and dill extract. In fact, Korres works with the Greek Forestry Association to remove the most potent part of the black pine bark and pack it into this serum.

If you haven’t had luck with other anti-aging eye products, you might just strike gold with the Black Pine 3D Eye-Lift Super Serum. Shop it for 20 percent off at Revolve while you still can. The eye serum is additionally available at Korres, Sephora, Amazon

and HSN.

To back up these tall claims, have a peek at shoppers’ reviews. After all, they collectively gave the product a 4.3-star overall rating on Korres’ site.

“This eye cream is amazing! It is so light, not heavy or greasy. Smells nice, lifts your eyelid, no heavy droopy hooded eyes,” raved one five-star reviewer. “Hides your fine lines; no more crow’s feet. I’m in love with this product! I use it every morning and night.”

“I use this twice daily above and under my eyes, and it is the only thing that works to lift sagging eyelids,” wrote another one. “I do two pumps in the morning and one pump at night. I pump the product onto one finger and then smush it onto the opposite finger to evenly distribute the serum. I’m on my fourth tube of this; a tube seems to last two to three months for me.”

Follow their lead and shop this eye serum ASAP. To apply, use your ring finger to gently tap one pump of the serum onto your entire eye area. This includes both your under eyes and lids. Do this on a daily basis and you’re about to see some serious results.

Between ingredients, shopper reviews and trials, we predict Korres’ Black Pine 3D Eye-Lift Super Serum is soon to become a game-changer in your beauty routine. Firm, lifted, tight, smooth eyes are headed your way, stat.