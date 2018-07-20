The 10 Best Korean Skin Care Products at Target Right Now

If you haven’t already swapped out half your vanity with Korean skincare products, you should have a long, hard think. Why? While Korean beauty might not be the newest buzz-phrase on the block anymore, the country’s truly innovative skin-care exports have earned their cult-status—and their stateside acclaim.

Sure, that regular ol’ foaming cleanser you’ve used for the past decade probably suffices, and, sure, the tinted moisturizer you’re satisfied with likely gets the job done, but why stop short of looking absolutely glowing? Go beyond your tired skincare routine with hydrating sheet masks tailored for different skin concerns, an essence focused on replenishing the moisture barrier or snail extract-laced repair cream—yep, we said snails—with anti-aging ingredients like copper tripeptide and snail secretion filtrate. (That’s basically magical snail slime.)

Until recently, it was difficult to get your hands on these products, mostly because, you know, they live almost 7,000 miles away. But to our benefit, K-Beauty brands began partnering with our favorite drugstores to provide easy access to their products.

And now all of your soon-to-be favorites have found a home at Target.

Because there’s a heck of a lot of products to sort through, we culled 10 Korean skincare products you can find at Target right now. Go ahead, start giving your skin the treatment it deserves.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.