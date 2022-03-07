Kopari’s New Body SPF Gives Shoppers a Dewy Glow That Makes Them Feel Like ‘A Model’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is around the corner, but regardless of the season, it’s always important to wear sunscreen. You’ve probably tried SPFs that leave a white cast behind, turn you into a greasy mess, trigger a breakout or all of the above. Finding your perfect sunscreen is no easy task, but we found one that provides both skincare and sun protection benefits. Plus, it gives you the most stunning glow, which is something we could all use in this transition from winter to spring.

Kopari recently launched the Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50 Sunscreen. Upon first glance, you’d probably mistake it for a tanning oil, but it’s actually a clear gel sunscreen that also contains a touch of shimmer.

WIth this sunscreen, you shield your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, nourish it with skin-loving ingredients and illuminate it with natural pearlescent minerals.

“Hands down the best body SPF!!” wrote one reviewer who gave the new product a five-star rating. “Quenching hydration that rubs in seamlessly, while providing SPF 50 protection. Texture is more gel-like, and isn’t oily.”

Costing $36 a bottle, it’s well worth your money since it’s technically doing three jobs at once: protecting your skin from the sun, adding a luminescent glow and hydrating your whole body. And there’s obviously nothing more important for keeping your skin in tip-top condition than protecting it from the sun 24/7.

To make sure you’re not only shielding your skin from UV rays, but also keeping it hydrated, Kopari packs a ton of skincare ingredients into this product’s formula. Macadamia and hibiscus oils reduce UV irritation, protect and repair. Meanwhile, vitamin E, avocado oil and coconut oil protect, calm, moisturize and nourish. Your skin certainly shouldn’t feel tight or dry after rubbing this SPF all over your body.

Besides the sun protection, superfood oils, antioxidants and natural pearlescent minerals, the formula is lightweight, applies clear, absorbs fast and doesn’t make your skin sticky. Providing broad spectrum (UVA and UVB) sun protection, it’s water-resistant for 40 minutes, which means you should reapply it 40 minutes later.

Not to mention, it’s vegan, cruelty-free and reef-safe. Unlike many other shimmer products, this sunscreen does not transfer onto your clothes and leave behind stains.

“This sunscreen is really different! It gives my skin a nice glow and it’s not greasy,” wrote one reviewer. “This will be great to use every day as it’s very lightweight and doesn’t transfer at all to my clothes. Plus it smells amazing! Love it!”

In addition to looking and feeling good with your new glow, you’ll also smell like paradise thanks to Kopari’s iconic coconut milk scent that’s included in the sunscreen.

“It feels like a gel that really hydrates and leaves skin glowy (NOT glittery). I seriously felt like a model wearing it,” wrote another shopper. “It wasn’t sticky at all and because it’s clear you don’t have to worry about crazy white casts.”

To look like a beach goddess, spread Kopari’s new sunscreen over every inch of your body. Your skin will look and feel much more nourished, hydrated and glowy. And that is how you start your hot girl summer.