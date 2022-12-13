This Balm Is the “Only Eye Cream You’ll Never Need” According to a Customers—& It’s On Sale

How is your skin holding up with the onset of winter hitting us in … t-minus eight days officially? The premonitions of cold weather come to us in the form of chilling wind and dry skin.

It’s definitely time to switch up your skincare and go for something with a little more oomph—move from gels to creams and balms, including in your eye skincare routine. My favorite this season is a much-loved Kopari savior, the Kopari Starry De-Puff Eye Balm with Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine.

We love this eye balm so much we even have an exclusive discount code that’ll save you 20 percent on this incredible product. Now through December 15, enter code “STYLECASTER20” at checkout to snag the Kopari Starry De-Puff Eye Balm with Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine for $22.40 instead of $28.

Read more about the incredible product below!

Kopari Starry De-Puff Eye Balm with Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine

With a silky and super light formulation, hydrate and nourish the entirety of the area of your eye with this super balmy, brightening eye skincare. Bonus points for the light refracting minerals that give you an immediate glow.

Kopari’s experts also recommend using the eye balm as an undereye primer for seamless makeup application

A hyaluronic acid and caffeine powered eye balm that delivers a pick-me-up to help de-puff, illuminate, and refresh tired eyes.

Kopari’s clientele have nothing but rave reviews about the product, saying it’s the only eye cream you’ll ever need. One customer said, “I’ve been obsessed with this eye cream for years. It is the only eye cream I continue to buy over and over. I use it first thing in the morning with a splash of cold water on my eyes to get them de-puffed for the day and again on top of my makeup just dabbed under my eye. I also use it on my lips! It’s a quick moisturizer for chapped/dry lips without being heavy like you put chap stick or a gloss on. I hope it’s never discontinued.”

Shop the eye balm at Kopari.com now.