This Anti-Scrub Face Scrub Is Exactly What My Sensitive Skin Needs

Usually, when I hear a beauty brand is coming out is coming out with a facial scrub, I know I’ll have to sit out that product launch. I try a lot of products in my job but I know my skin and my sensitive dermis cannot handle harsh scrubs. Luckily, Kopari’s California Glow Enzyme Scrub isn’t like typical face scrubs you used as a teenager when you didn’t know any better. (Just me?)

My ultra-sensitive, reactive skin took right to this scrub and I think I know why. Scooping into the product you can feel that it’s not a rough scrub. The addition of hydrating coconut milk makes the formula feel more like a melting, makeup remover balm and I love those. Then there’s the vitamin B5 to help lock in moisture and I’m less concerned about the harshness of a physical scrub.

To be honest, physical face scrubs have gotten a bit villainized as of late. They aren’t all harsh, creating microtears and damaging your moisture barrier. That’s just a few bad apples on the market. Scrubs like Kopari’s use natural, biodegradable physical exfoliants to remove dead cells and make skin look more even-toned. There’s also the addition of pineapple and papaya enzymes to brighten skin.

Like other Kopari faves, its newest launch is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of silicones, parabens and sulfates. It’s also made without synthetic fragrances so the spa-like smell you’re getting is from the coconut, papaya and mango. California Glow Enzyme Scrub is gentle but still best used just a few times a week. You don’t really need it more than that, especially if you’re using other chemical exfoliators in your routine.

If you’re ready to get a little West Coast sun in a jar, California Glow Enzyme Scrub launches July 29 on Kopari’s website and at Ulta. Get those points ready.