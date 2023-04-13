Shoppers Swear This Aluminum-Free Deodorant Keeps ‘Bad Odor at Bay’—& It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Where to begin with deodorant? I think we can all agree that it takes a journey and a half to find the perfect match. I know I’ve personally gone through ones that have irritated my skin, left behind white residue or just not done a good enough job at fighting BO. That’s why when I finally find one that works, I hold onto it tight. If you’re in the market for a deodorant that excludes all the bad ingredients, like aluminum, then you’re going to want to try Kopari’s Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant.

The product is clean, plant-based and non-toxic. There are no traces of aluminum (some studies have linked it to cancer), baking soda, parabens, silicone or phthalates in its ingredient list. You don’t have to worry about it leaving behind a sticky, white residue either because it goes on clear.

Besides just preventing BO, Kopari’s non-toxic deodorant calls on coconut oil for its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. This ingredient also hydrates and soothes the skin on your underarms. Sage oil accompanies coconut oil in calming sensitive and irritated skin. So if you’ve ever experienced burning, itchy or aggravated skin after applying deodorant, all those problems should go away as soon as you switch to the Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant.

Not only does the shopper-loved deodorant break down odor-causing bacteria effectively and quickly, but it also makes your pits smell so good. Pick your player from the seven scents (there are six fragrances and a fragrance-free option). There’s Original (coconut milk), Driftwood (sandalwood, cedarwood and clove), Beach (sea breeze), Gardenia (coconut gardenia), Tropical (pineapple and coconut milk) and Coastal (orange peel and honeydew).

This deodorant comes with a 4.5-star overall rating and 6,5000 perfect ratings, so you know you’re getting a solid, tried-and-true formula. And now that temperatures are starting to rise, there’s no better time to swap and stock up on deodorant because nobody wants a smelly summer!

And in case you missed the news, Kopari’s friends and family sale is going on right this second. It’s giving you 20 percent off of everything on the site, through April 16. That means you can grab the brand’s aluminum-free deodorant for just under $13 instead of $16.

Plus, when you spend more than $100 during the sale, you receive a complimentary six-piece mini set ($60 value!). The gift with purchase includes a deluxe mini Soft Glow, a mini Lychee Foaming Face Wash, a mini Eye Bright Cream, a mini Ceramide, a mini Cali-Enzyme Scrub and a raffia bag.

RELATED: 10 Men’s Deodorants That Don’t Smell Absolutely Awful

If there’s anyone who knows this deodorant best, it’s the countless shoppers who have tried the product themselves.

One five-star reviewer, “I’ve been using it for over two years now and I’m absolutely pleased with the results of keeping my underarms smelling nice as well as keeping any body odor at bay even when I’m sweating.”

“They do not smell as good or keep the BO at bay or keep me feeling all put together like Kopari does. I am a personal trainer and I put this deodorant to the test and it gets five stars from me,” another one raved.

“I have [tried] all kinds of natural deodorants and none of them compare to Kopari! The texture is so nice and the smell lasts all day even after sweating after a workout,” another one wrote. “This is my new deodorant and I am so happy I found it!”

Kick BO to the curb with Kopari’s Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant. With it, you won’t have to wonder if your deodorant is actually doing its job, or whether its ingredients are harming your skin and body. It’s coming to you just in time for sweaty season (a.k.a. summer), too.

