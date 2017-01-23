Big News for Kylie Cosmetics Fans: The Koko Kollection Will Be Restocked

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

There’s more Kylie Cosmetics on the way: The Koko Collection, which sold out within a day, will be available again tomorrow at 3 p.m. PST. [Allure]

Speaking of the Jenner’s, Kendall and Kylie’s line of sunglasses are coming to Revolve next week, just in time for festival season. [Refinery29]

Bachelor fans, this one’s for you. [Bustle]

Apparently this Twitter glitch has forced more than half a million people to follow @POTUS after they had unfollowed. [Marie Claire]

A 9-year-old Kate Middleton made the most adorable bridesmaid. [Elle]

Belgian model Hanne Gabby Odiele revealed she’s intersex, recounting two surgeries she had when she was younger. [Daily Mail]

These 10 healthy breakfasts can get you out the door that much faster. [Refinery29]

We now live in a world where “alternative facts” are an okay thing for POTUS to tell. These are also known as “lies.” [Mic]

Justin Bieber threw some major shade at The Weeknd, who’s now dating ex Selena Gomez. [Marie Claire]

One-piece swimsuits are enjoying a comeback, to which I say, thank goodness. [Fashionista]

How to pull off the new eyeliner trend that’s all over Instagram. [Allure]

Here’s everything you need to know about #MuteMonday. [Cosmopolitan]

Is Nicola Peltz dating Anwar Hadid? Here’s what she had to say about it. [Teen Vogue]

How to be safe when you’re researching abortion online. [The Cut]