Koko Kollection, a Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Lip Collab

Uh, huge news, Kylie fans (and, frankly, all makeup fans everywhere): Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are teaming up for a mind-blowing lipstick collaboration called the Koko Kollection, and it’s available in exactly five days. Commence the freak out.

On Friday night, Kylie Jenner announced the collection via Snapchat with an ominous “Koko + Kylie Cosmetics” snap, before snapping swatches of the new lip colors and their limited-edition packaging. And because we care about you and the state of all lips everywhere, we’ve collected every image and scrap of information we could find, so you, too, can freak out with us when they’re officially released next week. Keep reading for more info!

The four-piece collection—which comes in a chrome and rose-gold box—includes three matte liquid lipsticks in burgundy, rose, and strawberry shades, along with a shimmery pink lip gloss. Each of the rose-gold lip tubes are detailed with cool drip marks with “KOKO” printed on the front. The kit is available for purchase on November 9th at 3 p.m. PST, and they’re insanely affordable: just $40 for all four lipsticks and gloss.

Scroll down for more swatch photos and product shots, and set approximately one thousand reminders on your phone for November 9th at 3 p.m., so you can make sure to order yours before they’re totally sold out. We have a feeling these will sell out within 20 seconds (that’s not a joke), so get your credit card ready!