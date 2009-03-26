Know When to Toss Your Gloss

We all know that makeup has an expiration date and that you are only supposed to use certain products for specific lengths of time before throwing them out. But how many of us even remember when we first purchased a product? And what is the shelf life of lip gloss anyway?

To take the guesswork out (and eliminate the risk associated with using old products), Cargo has launched a line of lip glosses with their revolutionary Timestrip technology that tells us exactly when they need to be replaced. Just insert the accompanying strip into the cap to activate and, in nine months, (apparently the length of time lip gloss stays fresh,) the strip will be completely red, indicating that it’s time to toss the gloss.

Plus, with hyaluronic acid spheres to moisturize, a peptide chain to plump lips, and transparent pearl pigments to ensure even color, these glosses, designed for high-definition filming, are formulated to give you the appearance of fuller, smoother lips – all the while ensuring that you use your lip-gloss only so long as it remains fresh and effective.

Blu_Ray Lip Gloss with Timestrip technology, $24, at sephora.com