I Sent Vanessa Hudgens & Madison Beer My DNA In The Name Of Great Skin

Maybe I should have been a little more cautious before swiping the inside of my mouth with a DNA kit and handing it to my UPS guy. But I wanted to do a full Know Beauty review for everyone. So, off it went in the name of science and great skin. My Skin DNA Kit was headed over to Know Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer’s new skincare line to find out how genetic factors impact might impact my dermis. Then, they’ll send me a personalized routine with their new products. Pretty cool, right? Here’s how it went.

First, you might be wondering how Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer teamed up for this project. Beer was friends with Hudgens’ younger sister Stella, so there was a family-friend connection. The duo has been in the public eye since they were young. They have both struggled with specific skin concerns and wanted to start brands of their own. So, they teamed up and enlisted chief medical officer and dermatologist, Dr. Karen Kagha.

Now, let’s get to giving up my DNA. While you can purchase their skincare online now, if you want a more personalized routine, you can do the confidential DNA Kit ($95 at Know Beauty) and analyze seven core genetic categories, such as skin sensitivity, collegan quality and pigmentation. Then you’ll fill out the (free) Skin Diagnostic Quiz to help the brand get to know your diet, stress level and other lifestyle factors. Finally, you’ll get product recommendations, taking the guesswork out of skincare.

Here’s a peek inside my DNA summary. The higher the number, the heathier your skin. As you can see, I’m at low risk for fine lines and wrinkles. “Your results indicate that you carry minimal genetic abnormalities that may speed up the collagen decline process,” reads my report. Yay! But look at that Skin Elasticity number. “Your results indicate that you carry a handful of genetic variations and may be prone to reduced skin elasticity,” my report says. Oops. Each result gave me specific skincare ingredient reccomendations. You can learn a lot from these reports, not just about yourself but about what each ingredient can do for your longterm skin health.

My Skin Diagnostic Results are a little more embarassing to look at. These are based off my answers to the quiz so you can see I desperately need to start working out again. I also don’t sleep enough, eat too much sugar and have too much stress. Can anyone else relate?! At least I eat fruits and veggies and stay hydrated.

Based off these two tests, Know Beauty sent me a personalized skincare routine. The company sent me the products for free for this review but you can decide which to purchase from your routine. The collection ranges from $20-$30, so they’re pretty on track with other big skincare brands. (Maybe even more affordable.) Each is cruelty-free and formulated without phalates, sulfates, mineral oil and parabans.

Below is the routine I’ve been using for about two weeks. So far, I’m really liking the line and feel like it is right for my skin type. I can see this saving money in the longterm since there’s less wondering if a product will be too heavy or greasy or drying. You can shop my products now and the rest on Know Beauty’s website.

Purifying Cleanser

This cleanser is great for those with balanced/dull skin and who live in warmer climates. (I live in Los Angeles.) It removes dirt and impurities from pores with grapefruit and prickly pear, while hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and Lotus stem cell controls excess sebum.

Reviving Day Eye Cream

This hydrating cream contains hyaluronic acid and squalene, as well as vitamins A and E.

Hydrating Lip Mask

There’s only one lip mask and it’s this ultra-softening formula with shea butter, safflower seed oil, vitamin C and vitamin E.

Glowing Collagen Mask

You know how I had a high-risk for poor skin elasticity? This mask contains collagen to support skin elasticity, as well as hydrating and plumping amino peptide and squalane.

Energizing Day Moisturizer

With broad-spectrum SPF 30 I get the sun protection I need, while anti-inflammatory green tea and brightening basil extract boost my skin tone and glycerin hydrates.

Rejuvenating Night Serum

This serum contains a retinoid to resurface the skin, as well as vitamin C to brighten and E to nourish.