We Dare You to Try These Knotted and Twisted Updos For Spring

What’s the best part about hair styling? You don’t need to spend a penny on a sweet updo. Sure, you can hire a stylist, but for those of us who are our own stylists, you can twist and knot yourself into a perfect hairstyle.
We went through the most inspiring looks on some inspirational websites and put together some styles we’re dying to try. Sure, we may be hard-pressed to actually execute these, but we’re up for the challenge. Are you? We dare you to try these knotted and twisted updos! Once you’re done, send us a picture of your twisted tresses so we can see your art!
Flip through and tell us which hairstyle you’re willing to try next.
We'd like to think that this style is simple to achieve, but we're willing to put in some work for our locks to look like this.
via Vintage Valley
An update from your mom's banana clip, this messy twist-and-pin side pony is perfect for a Spring outing.
via Hair Romance
This hairstyle is totally channeling Lauren Conrad, which means we're obsessed.
via The Frisky
Warning: Try this up-do when you've got some time to spare.
via A Cup of Jo
If you have serious talent when it comes to twisting you're hair, we hope you'll put yourself to work on this twisted low pony.
via Pinterest
Simple, just messy enough, and you don't even need a hair tie!
via Wit & Delight
A great option for girls with shorter hair, this twist and pin do is great for a date night.
via Hair Romance
Heading to a wedding soon? Take this romantic bun as a date!
via Carter & Cook