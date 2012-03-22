StyleCaster
We Dare You to Try These Knotted and Twisted Updos For Spring

Augusta Falletta
by
What’s the best part about hair styling? You don’t need to spend a penny on a sweet updo. Sure, you can hire a stylist, but for those of us who are our own stylists, you can twist and knot yourself into a perfect hairstyle.

We went through the most inspiring looks on some inspirational websites and put together some styles we’re dying to try. Sure, we may be hard-pressed to actually execute these, but we’re up for the challenge. Are you? We dare you to try these knotted and twisted updos! Once you’re done, send us a picture of your twisted tresses so we can see your art!

Flip through and tell us which hairstyle you’re willing to try next. 

1 of 10

Three braids and a bun, we're loving these triplets from My Yellow Sandbox.

We'd like to think that this style is simple to achieve, but we're willing to put in some work for our locks to look like this.
via Vintage Valley

An update from your mom's banana clip, this messy twist-and-pin side pony is perfect for a Spring outing.
via Hair Romance

This hairstyle is totally channeling Lauren Conrad, which means we're obsessed.
via The Frisky

Warning: Try this up-do when you've got some time to spare.
via A Cup of Jo

This low bun is gorgeous and perfect for ladies with longer hair.
via Grey Likes Weddings

If you have serious talent when it comes to twisting you're hair, we hope you'll put yourself to work on this twisted low pony.
via Pinterest

Simple, just messy enough, and you don't even need a hair tie!
via Wit & Delight

A great option for girls with shorter hair, this twist and pin do is great for a date night.
via Hair Romance

Heading to a wedding soon? Take this romantic bun as a date!
via Carter & Cook

