The Knot And Philosophy Create The Ultimate Wedding Gift

You may be looking for the perfect hostess gift, but here’s one to keep in mind for winter weddings. The Knot and philosophy joined together to create “Tying The Knot,” the ultimate bridal gift for the holidays! The co-branded product marks a first for Philosophy and features an inspirational message for the bride, and a new philosophy created exclusively for the set: You must love yourself before you can love another. The gift set retails for $100 and includes nine wonderful products; a facial cleanser, firming body emulsion, bath gel, spray fragrance, moisturizer, microdelivery peel pads, eye cream, lip balm, and exfoliating lip scrub. Everything a bride needs to feel lovely and beautiful.

If that’s not enough goodness for you, The Knot is also launching an interactive Wedding Day Hope Sweepstakes in collaboration with Viceroy Anguilla Resort & Residences worth over $10,000. Brides-to-be will be able to anonymously post their unique hopes and dreams on The Knot‘s website for everyone to see! Those who enter will automatically be entered to win the grand prize of a luxury honeymoon!

Head over to TheKnot.com, purchase the new philosophy Tying The Knot gift, tell your friend about the sweepstakes and let her know she’ll be needing your present on her honeymoon! It’s kind of like giving two gifts for the price of one…