This $17 Vitamin C Serum ‘Works Just as Well as Expensive Brands’ at Fading Dark Spots & Shrinking Pores

Vitamin C is universally loved for its ability to conquer a range of skin concerns, most notably, fading the appearance of dark spots and acne scars, reducing the size of pores and brightening a lackluster tone. While splurging on a luxury vitamin C serum may sound good in theory, the reality is that you really don’t have to; plenty of affordable finds get the job done just as well, if not better. All you have to do is look past the packaging and straight to the ingredient list.

The Kleem Organics Vitamin C Serum is definitely one of the most wallet-friendly options to eye. For just $17, your skin is not only getting the potent benefits of vitamin C, but also the aid of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil. This blend is super rich in antioxidants, meaning it can also act as an anti-aging treatment to minimize fine lines and wrinkles across the face and neck.

Kleem Organics Vitamin C Serum

With over 10,000 perfect ratings and counting, the under-the-radar serum is truly a diamond among pebbles for reversing skin damage, turning back the clock on aging skin and even clearing up acne bumps. In fact, many shoppers compare its efficacy to that of pricier options on the market.

“I started using this several years ago on the recommendation of a friend,” wrote one. “I had been using a ‘designer’ brand that cost me over three times as much. I tried this just to pacify her. Surprise! This is great stuff! And works as well or better than the expensive stuff.”

“I’ve been using this for two weeks. This is not an exaggeration: My skin has improved drastically,” raved another super fan. “Friends have commented on how nice it looks. My husband, who frequently tells me how wonderful I look, has been telling me even more often. I’m 68 years old. I will admit to not having the healthiest lifestyle. This serum has given me hope that at least it looks like I’m livin’ the healthy life!”

The anti-aging serum can be used across all skin types, from dry to oily, and was formulated to be non-irritating and non-greasy (you can rest assured its non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic). Many active users rejoice in its lightweight, fast-absorbing consistency, and love the smell that gives off a subtle hint of “orange.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a more affordable vitamin C serum to integrate into your regimen, look no further than the Kleem Organics Vitamin C Serum. Don’t miss out on other popular sellers from the brand, including its Firming Eye Cream and Retinol Moisturizer.