See Every Single Product From the Next KKW x Mario Collection

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Shutterstock.

They’re back and better than ever. After a successful first collection, Kim Kardashian and her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic have launched their second collaboration and it’s even chicer than the first. The KKW x Mario: The Artist & Muse Collection is a five-piece line inspired by Kardashian’s signature pink-nude makeup looks. Dedivanovic (who just won the Artistic Achievement Award at the 2019 American Influencer Awards) wrote about what this collab—and his muse—means to him on Instagram.

This collection means the world to me. As I approached my 19th year as a makeup artist, I made a decision to solely devote my time & energy to projects that are 100% meaningful to me,” Dedivanovic wrote. “For the past 11+ years, Kim has not only been a muse to me, she’s been a source of inspiration to an entire generation of beauty lovers around the world. She’s opened doors and provided opportunities for me and for makeup artists in general that I know have changed this industry forever.”

The duo worked together on a 10-shade eyeshadow palette featuring metallic red copper and warm yellow mustard hues, as well as a matte lipstick, gloss, blush and lip liner for full Kim Kardashian glam. Shop the collection before it sells out, below.

kkw beauty palette

Image: KKW Beauty.

A mix of matte and metallic shades gives you endless possibilities.

Eyeshadow Palette $45
buy it
kkw beauty lipstick

Image: KKW Beauty.

This beige-nude shade has a comfortable velvet-matte finish.

He's a Mixer Matte Lipstick $18
buy it
kkw beauty lip liner

Image: KKW Beauty.

Use this medium-brown shade to get Kardashian’s favorite ’90s lip.

Beauty Icon Lip Liner $12
buy it
kke beauty lip gloss

Image: KKW Beauty.

This warm peach-nude has an ultra-glossy finish.

Proud of You Gloss $18
buy it
kkw beauty blush

Image: KKW Beauty.

This sheer matte peach blush is meant to give a flush of color to the cheeks.

Very Graceful Blush $18
buy it

As per usual with KKW Beauty launches, there are also bundles that allow you to get more products at a discount. Lipstick lovers will go crazy for the KKW X Mario: The Artist & Muse Collection Lip Bundle ($40 at KKW Beauty) and those who need the entire line can get the Complete Collection ($95 at KKW Beauty). Hurry—these won’t last long.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do.

