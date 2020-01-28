Kim Kardashian Is Rolling Out Another Fragrance in the Crystal Gardenia Fam

Kim Kardashian is about to make fans of her fragrances very happy. The new KKW Fragrance Crystal Violet Musk just might be the new favorite. If you haven’t tried one of her scents yet, just know that people love them. When Kardashian announced the launch, comments included “Lavender and vanilla is the best combo” and “Totally getting this. Missed out on the last one from Ulta and if this is anything like that one I don’t want to regret it again!! 💕” The buzz around these scents is no joke.

That’s not to say Kardashian doesn’t get some pushback when she drops a fragrance. While this is only sold on the KKW Fragrance website for now, many wish it dropped at Ulta right away to cut back on shipping costs. Others just want their favorite scent restocked, like Crystal Gardenia Oud, which has been sold out. Some want a larger size than 30mL. There are also some who love the scent but wish the fragrance lasted longer. And so on.

For now, we’ll have to be happy with Crystal Violet Musk. “When developing the new Crystal Violet Musk, I wanted to expand into new territory that I knew my fans would love that was versatile and easy to wear. The bergamot mixed with lavender and lush Oriental florals is such a soothing scent,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

The scent is said to open with Italian bergamot and lavender France Orpur, with middle notes of Star jasmine, violet peonies and Pink Lily of the Valley Bells. It finishes with vanilla bean fluff, roasted tonka bean, Absolute Orpur, sandalwood and Australian Orpur.

Set your iCal for January 29 at noon PST.

