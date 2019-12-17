Kim Kardashian’s New Fragrance Is the Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gift

If you’re still thinking of what to buy your sister or your aunt or even a best friend, Kim Kardashian might just have the thing. She revealed a new scent on her Instagram this weekend: the KKW Fragrance Crystal Pear & Peony Eau de Parfum exclusive to Ulta Beauty. Although the light-green shade might not scream winter or the holidays, the ingredients sure do. Some are already saying it’s one of the best scents Kardashian has put out. “By far the BEST crystal perfume,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “Please make it in the big size bottle. I’m on my second bottle and don’t wanna continue buying the small size bottle.”

If you’re worried this KKW Fragrance is going to feel too summery, know it has a warm vanilla vibe that feels ultra-cozy. More specifically, it has top notes of raspberry gumdrop accord, lively pink pepper and glistening pear blossom; middle notes of white peony blossoms, jasmine sambac orpur; and a base of winter white vanilla crème, golden amber crystals, sandalwood and Australian orpur.

And because Ulta always has the best sales, now might be the time to grab a new fragrance anyway. From now until January 4, you can nab a free robe, pillow or candle with any $50 fragrance purchase. To get you started, KKW Fragrance Crystal Pear & Peony Eau de Parfum retails for $35 (1.0 oz) only at Ulta.

