Finally—The First Look at Winnie Harlow’s Collab With KKW Beauty

Back in June, Kim Kardashian spilled the secret on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was working on an exciting collaboration: KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow. Responses to the reveal were mixed, with some saying the America’s Next Top Model alumn has a bad attitude and doesn’t deserve praise while others think Harlow is seriously beautiful and a great role model for young women. It’s possible both, or just one, of those things are true. Either way, we got a look at the first shots of the duo’s campaign and there’s no denying they’re basically flawless.

“I’m so excited to announce my new KKW x WINNIE Collab!!!,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “@winnieharlow is someone I admire and respect so much. She’s the definition of a true beauty.” And it looks like Harlow isn’t just a face of the collection but had a true say in the products included in their collection. “Thank you @kimkardashian for allowing me to be free in my creativity,” Harlow captioned her Instagram post revealing the collab. “Thank you for calling me and asking my opinion on everything to do with this collaboration!”

The collection includes a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, a highlighter duo and three lip glosses. The shades are neutral and wearable, with pops of navy blue and purple for drama. The packaging features both Kardashian and Harlow looking glam.

I have a feeling this collection is going to sell out. Mark your calendars because the KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow collab launches September 13 at noon PST on the KKW Beauty website.

