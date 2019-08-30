Save Up Your Points: KKW Beauty Is Coming to Ulta

If you buy all your Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta, you’re not alone. The big-box retailer is a favorite for its killer sales, rewards points system and mix of luxe and drugstore products. And now, Kylie Jenner’s sis is joining her brand. Yup, KKW Beauty is coming to Ulta and sooner than you might think. The brand announced the launch on Instagram and fans are already excited about not having to pay KKW Beauty shipping prices anymore (upwards of $10) and that they’ll be able to get their favorite products even faster.

We’re not sure exactly when KKW Beauty will hit Ulta stores but it’s likely it will go online first like many of Ulta’s brands do. It’s also possible the entire line won’t be there, as with Kylie Cosmetics. But at least the majority will be, and you’ll be able to go in and swatch and test products against your skin before you take the plunge to buy. It’s win-win.

I’m especially hoping her buzzy collections will be there, like the Mattes Collection ($10-$295 at KKW Beauty). Those tend to sell out fast and having stock at Ulta will allow more people to pick it up. Her fragrances ($30-$110) will probably stay exclusive to the KKW Fragrance website.

We’ll update you as soon as we get word from the brand. In the meantime, check out all of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sales.

