More Gorgeous Nude Lipsticks from Kim Kardashian are Coming

I can’t think of a time when Kim Kardashian West didn’t wear nude lipstick or gloss. Every one of her most iconic looks includes dark eyes, tons of lashes and nude lips, whether ultra-matte or shiny and dewy. So it makes total sense she would push out a KKW Beauty nude lipstick extension, with three more natural Crème Lipsticks hues and four more lip liners. That makes 11 lipstick shades and seven liners total, giving more options for a variety of different skin tones.

“I’m so excited to share these new nude extensions,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “A nude lip can be way more versatile than you might think. I love layering multiple shades for extra dimension and I play around with them all the time.”

KKW Beauty Crème Lipsticks have a creamy smooth consistency thanks to lip-quenching oils and extracts. They’re not super matte or long-lasting but they’re comfortable and easy to wear.

As for the lip liners, they’re not really meant to match perfectly, but instead, add dimension and shape to the lips. You can find a close match, or go for a more ’90s ombré look that we know Kardashian loves.

Lipsticks are priced at $18 and lip liners are $12. Plus, there will be pretty epic bundles, including: Complete Nude Lipstick & Lip Liner Bundle (with all 11 nude lipsticks and seven nude lip liners) for $260; New Nude Lipstick & Lip Liner Bundle (with the three new lipsticks and four new lip liners) for $90; and Kim’s Nude Essentials Lip Bundle (with 2.5 Lipstick shade and 1.5 Lip Liner hue) for $28.

Shop the collection May 10 at 12 p.m. PST on the KKW Beauty website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.