KKW Beauty Is Shutting Down & The Reason Might Surprise You

No one panic—but KKW Beauty is going dark. The brand announced today the website would be shutting down. But it’s not forever. Both KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics are having a big relaunch. As for Kim Kardashian West, her brand posted a note from the star to Instagram that reads: “It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the last four years.”

August 1 at midnight the site is shutting down “to come back with a completely new brand,” her note continues. “With new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look. I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.” Soon, instead of different websites for makeup and skin, it’ll all be under one e-commerce site. “Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me and I promise we won’t be gone for too long,” reads the note.

Many are speculating that the beauty mogul is dropping the West from her name and her brand. But realistically, that’s not why the entire brand is going dark. It’s probably the same situation as Kylie Cosmetics. Last week, COTY announced the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with “new and improved clean and vegan formulas” along with refreshed packaging. A brand-new website is said to be coming July 15 that will hawk both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin for the first time.

We love the idea of new and improved formulas. The best makeup brands continue to innovate and refresh products over the years. “I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan,” said Kylie Jenner in a statement. “Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I’m excited for everyone to try the new products.”

In the meantime, you can shop deep discounts over on the KKW Beauty site for the rest of the month. Even better, you can take half off products at Ulta and get some freebies at the same time. Kylie Cosmetics goodies are also at least half off so grab the OGs now before they’re gone for good.