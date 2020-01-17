KKW Beauty’s Celestial Skies Collection Is the Dreamiest, Starry Night-Inspired Makeup

Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand continues to push out new products. Each launch includes never-before-seen products and formulas, which makes each drop even more exciting. The KKW Beauty Celestial Skies Collection is no different. The star just announced the starry night-inspired makeup, launching later this month. “I’m so excited to share these new launches with you! The Celestial Skies palettes are so gorgeous, and the formula is buttery and perfect for blending,” Kardashian said in a statement.

“I’m most excited for the new lip crayon we created because it’s something brand new for KKW Beauty,” she continued. “We wanted to make sure it was super moisturizing while also being ultra-pigmented so you can wear it all day, plus it has this gorgeous high-shine finish that I’m in love with. Seeing all of these products come to life is something I’m so proud of and I hope this collection is as versatile in your lives as it is in mine!”

The collection includes five lip crayons, three eyeshadow palettes and two blush palettes all inspired by colors of the sky from day to night. Each is available on KKW Beauty’s website starting January 24. Check out the products below and come back here to shop later this month.

Get five metallic and matte shadows in an array of cool and warm tones. Choose from three compact 5-pan palettes or grab all three in a bundle.

There are five new lip crayons, including this pretty warm pinky mauve hue. As always, there are lip bundles, too.

Shop two blush palettes including these pearl-infused hues. Or grab ’em both in a bundle duo.

Grab the whole collection in one epic bundle.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.