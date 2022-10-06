Shoppers Say This Glow-Enhancing Primer Makes Skin ‘So Smooth,’ They Stopped Wearing Foundation—& It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not one who likes to wear a full face of makeup on the regular, so I love any product that makes it look like I’m wearing more than I really am. It could be a lightweight BB cream or a multifunctional highlighter. Or, it could be Kjaer Weis’ The Beautiful Primer.

This face primer promises to hydrate and smooth skin, but above all, it adds a stunning radiance to your complexion. Whether you wear it with or without makeup, rest assured your base will be super glowy. You’re in luck because this miraculous formula, along with everything else on Kjaer Weis’ site, is 25 percent off during the brand’s friends and family sale. The product’s price tag with the discount is now $41 instead of $55. Just be sure to add it to your cart before the sale ends on October 12.

Some shoppers have even tossed out their foundation for this product because it was that good at perfecting their complexion.

“This is by far the most beautiful and effective primer I’ve ever used,” raved one five-star reviewer. “The finish is the best part of what makes this primer so different. It leaves my skin looking so smooth that I often don’t use foundation.”

Not only that, the formula is chock-full of skin-loving ingredients that simultaneously care for your skin.

If you’re a minimal makeup type of gal (or an aspiring one), you’re going to want The Beautiful Primer by Kjaer Weis in your regular rotation.

For a quick ingredient rundown, lavender water calms skin while cold-pressed olive oil, oat extract and acmella spilanethes flower extract nourish and firm. On top of all that, plant-based squalane, rose of Jericho extract and acacia flower extract lock in moisture to keep your complexion ultra-hydrated.

But hold up, there’s a secret ingredient that makes this formula a clear standout. Kjaer Weis’ own Root of Light makes your skin shine bright like a diamond; it’s like an instant vitamin D boost for your face. Who doesn’t want a healthy, youthful, lit-from-within look? This cocktail of organic ingredients improves the feel and appearance of your skin upon application, but also for the long haul.

For optimal results, the brand recommends applying its face oil and letting your skin soak it up for five to seven minutes. Next, use one pump of The Beautiful Primer alone or under your foundation for a smooth, dewy, flawless finish. Applying the product gently with your fingertips will give you the best results.

Pro tip from the brand: Dab a bit of primer onto your décolleté, too. Your face isn’t the only part of your body that could use some extra radiance!

You already know some shoppers are wearing the primer alone instead of caking on foundation, but reviewers have plenty more to say about this all-in-one skincare and makeup product.

“I love this stuff!” wrote one shopper. “Silky texture gives a beautiful finish! I even wear it alone for a nice, natural-looking glow.”

Another one wrote, “This is a very smooth, light primer; it definitely helps the foundation to stay put all day.”

If you’re going to give any beauty product a chance, it should be Kjaer Weis’ The Beautiful Primer. Make sure to grab it while it’s still marked down by 25 percent.

