Shoppers Say Their Skin Has “Never Looked So Plump” After Using This Serum—& It’s 25% Off

If you’re looking for a product to transform and renew skin, it’s important to invest in a serum or treatment that caters to your specific skin type. While cleansers, toners, and moisturizers help greatly, a serum can be that saving grace that takes skin from bleh to gorgeous. One I’ve been testing in particular has truly taken my dull, dry skin to the next level—without compromising my skin barrier and leaving it plump and hydrated. The Kjaer Weis Night Potion is my new go-to serum to take care of all of my skin woes.

For my acne-prone, combination dry and oily skin, it’s important to keep it in a constant state of exfoliation while ensuring my barrier stay strong as well as ultra hydrated. Layering product upon product usually means clogging my pores, so having a product like this in my regime is a game changer. I love using it under my night cream in the evening and even as a primer before makeup for a matte, clean slate.

I like to massage a small pump of the Night Potion into my skin until it’s fully absorbed, wait a minute and a half, and top with a moisturizer.

Kjaer Weis Night Potion Hydrating Serum

Kjaer Weis’s Night Potion is packed with a certified organic blend of nutrients that work together to gently exfoliate skin while deeply hydrating. Get a glow from resurfaced skin while locking in moisture from a blend of hyaluronic acid and squalene. When you use the Beautiful Night Potion, you awaken to nourished and plush skin—that’s more clear and fresh than ever before.

One reviewer even called this serum the “my skin is quite sensitive so finding a serum that doesn’t sting but also performs has been a struggle for me. I am go glad I came across this one! It truly does what it says, gently exfoliates while also hydrating—which is amazing! I wake up with smooth, plump skin and my makeup goes on so flawlessly.”

I’ll give you one more reason to head to Kjaer Weis’s website as soon as you can—the brand is offering 25% off for their Friends and Family sale, meaning this incredible serum is $64 instead of $85 right now.

