WATCH: Behind-the-Scenes with Kittens & Halloween Nail Art!

Halloween nail art is already a fun concept of course, but this season we decided to pair our designs – from mummies to skeletons to spider webs, oh my! – with adorable kittens from the Humane Society of New York. What happened next, was of course one of the cutest beauty shoots you could ever witness, so we had to catch some behind-the-scenes footage to let everyone in on the action.

Above you’ll see kittens making their way through Halloween props and taking on some scary skeletons and pumpkins (who are at times larger than they are) in order to model like professionals for their first photo shoot. Enjoy the video above and make sure to check out the full Halloween nail art editorial for all of the details on the nail looks (and more up-close-and-personal kitty time)!

Credits:

Tiffany Hagler-Geard, Photographer, SheKnows

Angel Williams, Opus Beauty

Casey Herman, Kate Ryan Inc.

Yan Jin, New York Models

Melissa K, New York Models

Rachel Adler, Beauty Director, Beauty High

Sam Lim, Producer, StyleCaster