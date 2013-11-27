Instagram Insta-glam: Kitten Eyes

Every girl loves a sultry cat eye, but sometimes the heavy liner is too much for day time. Fortunately, we’re in luck, because the cat eye’s little sister, the kitten eye, is the perfect amount of feline fierceness to rock while the sun is up.
The kitten eye is flattering for every eye shape, so just add a simple flick at the outer corner of each eye and you’ll look beautiful in no time. Click through the slideshow above and see how the gorgeous girls of Instagram wear their kitten eyes.
@Thegrlsroom stays cute and cozy this winter with her knit scarf, strong brows and adorable kitten eyes.
@Sharidaniellevogt tones down the signature cat eye for a wearable, every day version. The cat eye may be smaller, but the fierceness remains the same.
@Amandadias's subtle kitten eye is just the right amount of definition to make her gorgeous eyes pop.
A high pony and a cute kitten eye like @sabrinaferrie is rocking here is a great way to stay chic at work or at school all day long.
By adding a pretty pout like @rachelgordonnn did here, you'll be ready in seconds for a fun night on the town.
Take a page from @katymeko's book and keep yourself festive and warm this season by drinking your tea from a snowman covered mug and a adorning your lids with a stunning kitten eye.
@518rinny's slight flick is all the liner she needs to make her almond eyes stand out.
Bright eyes, bright lips and winged liner is a look that will turn heads and @angela_sushi demonstrates it beautifully.
Add a kitten eye and head out the door and you'll be stylish in seconds just like @_christinaannn.
Make your eyes sparkle and shine like @adriokoska with a subtle cateye and mega lashes.