Instagram Insta-glam: Kitten Eyes

Every girl loves a sultry cat eye, but sometimes the heavy liner is too much for day time. Fortunately, we’re in luck, because the cat eye’s little sister, the kitten eye, is the perfect amount of feline fierceness to rock while the sun is up.

The kitten eye is flattering for every eye shape, so just add a simple flick at the outer corner of each eye and you’ll look beautiful in no time. Click through the slideshow above and see how the gorgeous girls of Instagram wear their kitten eyes.

