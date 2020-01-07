Kitsch’s “Vote” Pin Is the Most Important Hair Accessory of 2020

In case you didn’t know, 2020 is an election year. (JK, of course you know.) It’s quite possible it’s the biggest election of our lifetime and now more than ever we have to keep each other accountable to get out and vote. Kitsch and Justine Marjan are helping make it easy with their new “Vote” bobby pin. It’s a collaboration between the accessory brand, the hairstylist and When We All Vote, a non-profit organization that aims to increase participation in every election.

Hair accessories aren’t going anywhere this year. In fact, the fury is just growing. Add a “Vote” pin to your collection and 100 percent of proceeds from each pin purchased will be donated to When We All Vote. Can you think of a better gift for your crew to rock during the Women’s March, January 18. I personally am getting involved in this election going door-to-door so I’ll be adding a sparkly accessory to my campaign merch.

Hopefully, someone will send one to Michelle Williams, who seems like she would love to help spread the word. At Sunday night’s Golden Globes, the actress took her acceptance speech to remind everyone to get out and vote, especially to protect reproductive access. “So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years,” she said to applause. “It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.” Amen.

Grab a “Vote” pin now for $29 on the Kitsch website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.