Justine Marjan & Kitsch Just Dropped A New Collection & Baby, It’s Pure Hair Heaven

Hair accessories continue to endure as one of beauty’s biggest trends—especially since we’re aiming to elevate our look from the waist up for the constant influx of Zoom calls—and celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan is arguably the force behind their resurrected popularity. While barrettes, clips, and ’80s-era scrunchies have been back in style for the past few years, Marjan’s first collection with Kitsch showcased a modern twist on these retro classics. The range of pins, barrettes and hair clips accented with luxe adornments (including rhinestones and crystals) boasts playful wordplay including “feelings,” ‘drippin,” and “bo$$.” For the inventive drop, Marjan drew inspiration from both her A-list clientele and badass women who have inspired her throughout her career.

Unspursingly, the first ’90s-inspired collab between Marjan and the LA-based brand blew up (…and almost sold out) instantly, garnering the support and fandom of stylish Insta-girls and celebrities, and eventually prompting two follow-up collections to come the following year. “They’ve [Kitsch] just been so great to work with. They really let me be creative and let my ideas shine through with the designs while helping to execute my vision,” Marjan tells STYLECASTER.

Today, Kitsch and Marjan drop their fourth collection together, and it’s “all about that angel energy.” The latest lineup includes two new words for the signature clips, “baby,” and “angel,” and the rest of the pieces follow the same theme. “This collection is inspired by our new word pins, baby and angel, so the whole line is very whimsical.” Indeed, cherubs, angels, and dazzling crystals cut in abstract geometric shapes adorn the clips this time around, and rather than satin and patent leather finishes, the headbands and scrunchies take a ballerina-inspired approach, featuring luxe chiffon in blush and black colorways.

“I think we’ve been branching out from the more simple pins that we started with [in the past couple of collections]. For the last drop, we introduced scrunchies and headbands and got a great response, so we’re doing that again and giving them a new spin,” explains Marjan. Of course, despite the newer additions and fabrics, she wanted to ensure her iconic hairpins anchored the collection. “We’re staying true to always doing pins because that’s what [I’ve become] so known for.”

The Kitsch x Justine Marjan All About That Angel Energy collection launches August 7 on Kitsch’s website.

It’s ridiculously hard to choose, but this set may just be my favorite from the collection.

Is this not the chicest scrunchie you’ve ever seen in your life? It also comes black!

Courtesy of Kitsch.

You can’t go wrong with rhinestones, baby.

An instant outfit upgrade with literally zero effort required.

This is probably the coolest headband I’ve ever stumbled upon.