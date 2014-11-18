Gross: Kissing Can Apparently Transmit 80 Million Bacteria

File this one under things we kind of wish we didn’t know: a kissing, as great as it is, transmits an awful lot of bacteria. How much, exactly? The journal Microbiome found that couples who kiss for upwards of 10 seconds share about 80 million bacteria. Yeah, sit on that one for a second.

Researchers from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research performed a “kissing experiment” on couples, taking saliva and tongue-surface samples before the subjects engaged in a kiss (a “full tongue contact and saliva exchange” kind of kiss). After the kiss, one of the partners in the couple consumed a probiotic yogurt drink in order to introduce measurable “marker” bacteria, and then researchers collected samples from that partner before a second kiss, lasting 10-seconds, then doing the same for the other partner after the kiss.

The researchers told Newsweek: “We identified the probiotic Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium marker bacteria in most kiss receivers, corresponding to an average total bacterial transfer of 80 million bacteria per intimate kiss of 10 [seconds].”

Pretty gross, right? We won’t blame you if this gives you pause from engaging in a makeout session as we head into flu season.