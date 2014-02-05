Basic Training: How to Get Kiss-Proof Lips

In our series, Basic Training, we’ll be giving a crash course on simple hair and makeup tricks that you still haven’t quite mastered.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, kiss-proof lips are more important than ever. Makeup Artist and Creative Director of e.l.f. Cosmetics Achelle Dunaway walked us through the process of getting smudge-proof lipstick.

Step 1: Dampen lips and lightly exfoliate them. Dunaway used the e.l.f. Studio Lip Exfoliator ($3, eyeslipsface.com), which is actually a favorite product around here. Designed to be used like a lipstick, the product buffs away dead skin cells with sugar, while moisturizing the lips with shea butter. Just make sure to wipe the excess off with a paper towel before starting lipstick application.

Step 2: Line your lips with a clear liner, like e.l.f. Lip Lock Pencil ($3, eyeslipsface.com). Dunaway suggests staying just within your lip lines. “It acts as a road block, so lip color can’t get out of the lines.”

Step 3: Prime lips with foundation. Gently press some foundation on top of your lips using your fingers.

Step 4: Use a lip liner to draw the perimeter of your lips. Fill in your lips with the liner.

Step 5: Apply your lip color. Dunaway used e.l.f. Lip Stain in Cherry Bomb ($2, eyeslipsface.com). “You can drink your cocktail without worrying.”

Step 6: Once your color has set, you can apply a clear lip balm.

Step 7: Use a pearl colored highlighter on your cupid’s bow. You can also dot it on the center of your bottom lip to make lips really stand out.

