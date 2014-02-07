Beauty Buzz: How to Get Kiss-Proof Lips, Rules for Natural Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to know the secrets to having a healthy breakfast? This celebrity nutritionist gives her best tips. [Byrdie]

2. Just in time for Valentine’s Day: How to get kiss-proof lips. [Daily Makeover]

3. If you’re constantly skipping top coat on your nails, here are 5 reasons you need to reconsider. [Makeup.com]

4. For girls on the hunt for natural makeup, here’s what you should be looking for. [Allure]

5. What does your nail polish say about you? [Huffington Post]

Image via Veronique Beranger/Getty Images