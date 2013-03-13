How To Wear Pastel Eye Shadow With Red Lipstick, Like Kirsten Dunst

With spring finally blooming, pastels are everywhere — from our tips to our lips and even our lids. Adding a soft hue to the eyes doesn’t mean your signature red lip has to go into hibernation. Last night at a screening in LA, Kirsten Dunst paired lavender eyeshadow with a bold red lip – a combination that sounds like it would be clashy, but actually works (more proof: we spotted a similar look on Scarlett Johansson a few months ago). But before you start playing with colors, follow our advice on recreating this spring makeup look.

1. The eye shadow must be super soft. Kirsten’s lavender is just a shade more colorful than gray, which makes it work almost like a neutral. We suggest trying Estee Lauder in Winking Periwinkle ($21, esteelauder.com), a light blue/gray that really enhances blue and brown eyes, or MAC Beautiful Iris ($15, maccosmetics.com), a luminous lavender almost identical to Kirsten’s.

2. The red lipstick on Kirsten has a touch of pink, which makes it more compatible with cool-toned pastels. Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in 93 Exaltée ($34, chanel.com) is a similar shade with a rich satin finish. For a matte take on the look, try Nars Semi Matte Lipstick in Jungle Red ($26, narscosmetics.com), a true red with a touch of watermelon pink.

3. With color on the lips and lids, the rest of the face must be bare. Skipping the bronzer, Kirsten only has a natural looking blush on the cheeks. Any more color on the face and the look would have come off clownish.

