Kirsten Dunst Is Naked, Bejeweled For Bulgari (Video)

All you need in life is some wildlife, a spritz of fragrance, a naked chick and tons of jewels if you’re involved with Bulgari that is. Kirsten Dunst is the face of “Mon Jasmin Noir” and so, of course she stars in the commercial, shot by Mert and Marcus. The lavish jewelry house did a little behind the scenes video and it seems, well, very lavish. Kirsten definitely channels her past role as Marie Antoinette, not to mention Julianne Moore who also got naked with wildlife for Bulgari.

For real, though, that lion is amazing.