Beauty Buzz: Kirsten Dunst Dyed Her Hair, DIY Teeth Whitening in 60 Seconds, More

1. Kirsten Dunst dyed her hair platinum blonde, joining the blonde hair beauty club. [People StyleWatch]

2. Want to know how to whiten up your teeth at home? Here are a few DIY teeth whitening tricks that take less than 60 seconds. [Daily Makeover]

3. Apparently the perfect woman is a combination of Blake, RiRi and Mila Kunis. Now you know. [StyleCaster]

4. Behati showed off an envy-inducing braided ponytail the other night, that you NEED to see. [Glamour]

5. Have hair extensions? Learn how to care for them through your summer fun in the sun. [Allure]