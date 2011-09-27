Kirsten Dunst Covers ‘Flare’ with a Sleek Lob and Bangs

Melancholia star Kirsten Dunst looks stunning on the cover of November’s Flare (although we’ve all seen the cover dress before, a Giambattista Valli top and skirt worn by Emma Stone on the Friends with Benefits red carpet). Dunst worked with hair stylist Renato Campora of Frederic Fekkai to take her locks up a notch (a bit lighter and sleeker with an angle at the shoulders and an added touch of wispy bangs).

For makeup, Kristofer Buckle worked with Dunst to add a smoky eye and long lashes and a subtle pink lip to complement her vibrant outfit. We think the entire look makes Dunst look youthful, yet refined — what do you think? Flip through the behind the scenes images above and her on set interview below for more!