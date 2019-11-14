This Clean Teen Beauty Brand Is an A+ For Adults, Too

Whether you have a teen, know a teen or at least remember being a teen, you know young adult skincare can be pretty harsh. It’s often targeted at acne even if not everyone actually suffers from acne. Luckily now, things are starting to change. Take Kinship skincare. The brand-new line is helping change the way we look at skincare for younger people. That doesn’t mean us olds can’t and shouldn’t use it, but the founders found a hole in the huge YA market.

Kinship was founded by Alison Haljun, a former marketing executive for Benefit Cosmetics, and Juice Beauty co-founder Christin Powell. Yup, that’s a marketing giant and a clean beauty pro. NBD. It’s not surprising Kinship is both science-backed and plant-based. The founders both have young children so they wanted something they and all their friends would use and the moms would feel confident the products are safe.

What makes the brand “clean” is the way it follows the EU’s ingredient standards as well as Credo’s guidelines (not necessary to be clean but nice to have). Kinship also partnered with Ocean Waste Plastic on its packaging to make each as eco-friendly as possible. All products are made from 100 percent post-consumer resin (PCR), half of which is actually ocean waste plastic.

The products aren’t just clean, though. They’re also made to be effective. The brand uses what they call Kinbiome–a proprietary microbiome technology. It’s a plant-based pre-probiotic that’s derived from the fermentation of lactobacillus. That’s a wordy way to say it helps promote a strong skin barrier. If you have a damaged skin barrier, your skin might be inflamed, scaly and itchy. No thank you.

Kinship started with five products as the perfect starter skincare set. Shop them all, below.

Supermello Hydrating Gel Cream Moisturizer

This cooling lotion hydrates and helps reduce redness.

$22 at Kinship

This reef-safe, mineral sunscreen won’t clog pores.

$25 at Kinship

Pimple Potion Retinal + Salicylic Acne Treatment

When you do get a breakout, this spot treatment helps clear and prevent future pimples from forming—without benzol peroxide.

$18 at Kinship

Naked Papya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser

This cleanser hydrates and softens skin—never stripping it of its essential oils.

$20 at Kinship

Insta Swipe Lemon Honey AHA Pads

These pads exfoliate, brighten and clear clogged pores.

$22 at Kinship

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.