This Long-Wearing Liquid Blush Reminds Us of a Beloved TikTok-Viral One—& It’s Only $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret a dewy, glowy complexion is the trendiest makeup style right now. Many people are opting for liquid products in lieu of powder ones; cream highlighters, contours and blushes have easily become the most coveted staples, especially one product in particular. A certain high-profile celeb’s own makeup brand has countless TikTok creators raving about a special fan-favorite product (shhh—you can guess which one), causing shade sell-outs at many big retailers.

For those who aren’t able to get their hands on some of the most popular colors (or can’t dish out $23 per shade right now), there are similar product options out there that can fill the void in the meantime, such as this under-the-radar find at Amazon that happens to be 54 percent off.

Kimuse Liquid Blush

The Kimuse Liquid Blush is a weightless, long-wearing, smudge-proof formula that effortlessly blends into the skin. It offers a “featherweight” feel on the cheeks and buildable color, allowing users to keep the pigmentation soft or amp it up boldly. Best of all, it leaves a soft, dewy finish that so many crave. Its doe-foot-like applicator allows for a fuss-free transfer onto the skin that doesn’t highlight texture, fine lines or large pores.

Available in seven different shades, from rose to fuschia to hot pink, there are a range of colors that will suit a variety of skin tones. You can even blend different colors together to create your own custom formula.

Amazon shoppers are seriously pleased with the affordable liquid blush, describing the staying power and pigmentation as “phenomenal.” And, similar to the viral product this one mirrors, you don’t need to apply much to see it pop. As one person wrote, “I see people putting 3 dots on in reviews online (TikTok), but lord you do not need that much. It’s VERY pigmented. I have a small face and need just one little dot and even that’s too much.”

“Works just as good and so much cheaper,” another reviewer said, comparing the Kimuse blush to that of the popular option selling out at retailers (wink wink.) “Get it you won’t regret it!”

Bonus: You can also use it as a lip tint.