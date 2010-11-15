Kimora Lee Simmons & Byu-ti Salon Give Back

Kimora Lee Simmons stepped out to support Natasha Sunshine, owner of the Los Angeles Byu-ti Hair Therapy Salon, who lived up to her motto “give goodness” when she recently created new looks for fifty women in need.

Photo: © Courtesy of The Style Network

Natasha, whose salon is favored by celebs like celebrities and models like Molly Sims and Ivanka Trump, donated the services of her talented staff to recent graduates from the nonprofit Dress for Success program. CEO of Phat Fashions Kimora Lee Simmonsalso stopped by to help the cause.

Founded in 1997, Dress For Success aids disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support and career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Women are referred to Dress For Success by a diverse group of non-profit and government agencies including homeless shelters, immigration services, job training programs, educational institutions and domestic violence shelters, among many other organizations.

The women who visited the Byu-ti Salon were given hairstyles to match their new professional outfits. Natasha explained the importance of the event, “Looking your best can be an asset on an interview because when you look great, you radiate confidence making you more attractive to others.” Each stylist took the time to educate the women on how to replicate their new image at home and before a job interview. Kimora Lee Simmons gave an inspiring speech and made the rounds to give support and advice to the graduates. By the end of the day one thing was clear; all the women had what it takes to make that next first impression a good one.

Though best known for her fashion label, modeling and acting work, Kimora is no stranger to charitable causes. She established the Kimora Lee Simmons Scholarship Fund at her old high school in St. Louis to provide college tuition support to academically successful girls in financial need. Kimora is also an active member of youth advocacy organizations including Amfar, The G&P Foundation, Keep a Child Alive, Hetrick-Martin Institute and Rush Philanthropic where she is on the Board of Directors.

Photo: © Courtesy of The Style Network

Besides giving suits, Dress for Success also has employment retention programs that provide women with ongoing support as they transition into the workforce so that they may build thriving careers. They also developed a Career Center to provide career guidance, technological skill acquisition, as well as assistance in their job search.

