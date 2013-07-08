Beauty Buzz: Kim Sears Wins Wimbledon Beauty, Kristen Stewart’s Side Braid, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Andy Murray may have won the Wimbledon Championship, but his girlfriend Kim Sears won best consistent blowout throughout the tournament. [Grazia]

2. Beating the heat with a ponytail? Try this grown-up version, explained in GIFs! [The Cut]

3. After a long holiday weekend (and probably a few sunburns) here are 9 sun protection tips you need to know now. [Birchbox]

4. Kristen Stewart rocked a side braid at Zuhair Murad’s fashion show in Paris, showing us she can do a daring beauty look! [People StyleWatch]

5. Is your skin acting up after the long holiday weekend? Save it with some of these top acne treatment picks. [Lifestyle Mirror]

