Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Day Stylists Explain Her Look

The dress(es), the venue, the guests: Kim Kardashian’s wedding has been a source of wonder and interest for weeks. Although her close relationship with Vera Wang and access to deep pockets ensured that Kim had enough wardrobe changes to supply the gowns for all of Christie Brinkley’s weddings, the true secret to her flawless appearance was her beauty team. In an interview with PEOPLE, Kim’s hairstylist Peter Savic reveals the inspiration behind the bride’s up-do, “We wanted to make her an amazing movie star from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s’ like Sophia Loren or Ava Gardner or Elizabeth Taylor.” Savic surprisingly confesses that he and Kim did not do any hair trials, but rather created the style the morning of the wedding.

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic credits Kim’s smooth, glowing skin to the La Mer moisturizer and By Terry Touche concealer he used to prep the application of the golden and rose toned makeup used to accent Kim’s cheek bones and eyes. On Kim’s lips Dedivanovic used YSL Dessin des Levres lip liner in Nude Beige, Lancme’s L’Absolu Nu lipstick in Coral Sand, and Lancme La Laque Fever lip-gloss in Ravishing Coral. Kim’s numerous dress changes meant that her hair and makeup had to remain neutral, which Dedivanovic accomplished, admitting, “We kept the makeup consistent through out the whole day and into the evening.”

What do you think of Kim’s wedding day look?