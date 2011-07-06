Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Essentials

Photo: © Credit: © Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian says cleansing wipes are her “saving grace.”

The 30-year-old beauty loves the efficiency of a handy cloth that can take off her makeup, and is a particular fan of Olay’s Daily Facial Express Wet Cleansing Cloths because they also exfoliate her skin.

She said, “Face wipes are my saving grace. They’re so quick and easy. I love Daily Facial Express because the texture is quite grainy, so they exfoliate my skin too.”

Kim is also a big fan of the smoky eye and pink cheeks and has learned the right colors and shades to suit her skin tone.

She explained to Closer magazine, “I love a brown smoky eye. You really have to circle your eyes with color for the best effect. I switch to gray or black depending on what I’m wearing. I’m Armenian so I inherited good lashes. I always curl them and then wiggle Lancôme mascara through twice. I also love Nars Orgasm blush. It goes everywhere with me and looks great on olive skin tones like mine.”



