Kim Kardashian’s Makeup At The OK! Magazine Party

At the OK! Magazine party for new Contributing Beauty Editor Kim Kardashian last week, I had the opportunity to meet celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Doll that he is, he agreed to send a total run-down of Kim’s look for the party when I breathlessly tweeted him post-event that I MUST get the deets. Here they are, straight from Mario:

Kim was wearing a gorgeous Badgley Mischka black dress with some silver accents and her hair was done with a very 20’s inspired wave, reminiscent of the flapper era. For her makeup, I went more modern, with a rounded and subtle smoky eye.

Skin: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation set with a little bit of NARS loose powder. Make Up For Ever Lift Concealer under eyes only.

Eyebrows: Brows were filled in with Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil (universal shade).

Eyes: I used Amber Lights eye shadow by MAC all over her lids and swept along the lower lash line also. I kept the shadow right below the crease of the eye. I lined her top lids and inner rim of the eyes with MAC’s Powerpoint Pencil in Engraved. With a small brush, I blended the top liner up into the lids. Top and Bottom lashes are coated in Anastasia’s Lash Lifting Mascara.

Cheeks: I bronzed Kim’s face with Smashbox Bronzer in Suntan Matte. On the apples of the cheeks, I applied Josie Maran’s Cream Blush in Sunset with my fingers. To highlight cheekbones, I used NARS The Multiple in Copacabana. Lips are lined softly with Lingering Pencil by GIELLA. Lipstick is Casual Beige 222 by Dior applied all over the lips followed by a bit of MAC’s Dazzleglass in Smile.

Thanks to Mario for sharing his products used for Kim Kardashian’s epic look with us!

Contributed by Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz