StyleCaster
Share

Kim Kardashian’s Makeup At The OK! Magazine Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kim Kardashian’s Makeup At The OK! Magazine Party

Megan McIntyre
by
Kim Kardashian rocking the red carpet at the OK! Magazine party.

At the OK! Magazine party for new Contributing Beauty Editor Kim Kardashian last week, I had the opportunity to meet celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Doll that he is, he agreed to send a total run-down of Kim’s look for the party when I breathlessly tweeted him post-event that I MUST get the deets. Here they are, straight from Mario:

Kim was wearing a gorgeous Badgley Mischka black dress with some silver accents and her hair was done with a very 20’s inspired wave, reminiscent of the flapper era. For her makeup, I went more modern, with a rounded and subtle smoky eye.

Skin: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation set with a little bit of NARS loose powder. Make Up For Ever Lift Concealer under eyes only.

Eyebrows: Brows were filled in with Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil (universal shade).

Eyes: I used Amber Lights eye shadow by MAC all over her lids and swept along the lower lash line also. I kept the shadow right below the crease of the eye. I lined her top lids and inner rim of the eyes with MAC’s Powerpoint Pencil in Engraved. With a small brush, I blended the top liner up into the lids. Top and Bottom lashes are coated in Anastasia’s Lash Lifting Mascara.

Cheeks: I bronzed Kim’s face with Smashbox Bronzer in Suntan Matte. On the apples of the cheeks, I applied Josie Maran’s Cream Blush in Sunset with my fingers. To highlight cheekbones, I used NARS The Multiple in Copacabana. Lips are lined softly with Lingering Pencil by GIELLA. Lipstick is Casual Beige 222 by Dior applied all over the lips followed by a bit of MAC’s Dazzleglass in Smile.

Thanks to Mario for sharing his products used for Kim Kardashian’s epic look with us!

Contributed by Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Promoted Stories

share