Whoa—Kim Kardashian’s Next Makeup Collab Is Completely Unexpected

Sometimes the most unexpected things turn out to be the most exciting. That was the case last night on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim Kardashian revealed she’s doing a KKW Makeup collaboration with model Winnie Harlow. Usually, the Kardashian-Jenners only team up with each other, or (former) best friends in the case of Jordyn Woods. Harlow is seemingly outside the family circle, though it isn’t surprising she’s friends with them. It also isn’t very surprising Harlow would want to be part of creating a makeup collection. The America’s Next Top Model alumn has vitiligo, a skin disorder that causes pigment-free patches to appear on the body. She’s been outspoken about representation within the beauty industry.

In an op-ed for Glamour, she wrote: “With makeup artists, we need to have more people who know how to work with someone with a dark skin tone and not have it turn gray or ashy. Even this past fashion week, I was backstage and put in front of a makeup artist and I looked at the range of tones she had—she didn’t even have colors dark enough for my skin. If you don’t even have shades dark enough for me, that’s saying a lot.”

Harlow shared fans excitement on her Insta Story, with people saying “Soooo ready!” and “OMG We love you!”

There’s no news yet on what exactly the KKW Beauty collaboration will be but it’s safe to say it will include a diverse mix of hues for all skin tones. Kardashian already has nude lipsticks, red and pink lipsticks, liner, highlighter and eyeshadow. What she doesn’t have is a foundation. Wouldn’t it be incredible if she and Harlow launched an inclusive complexion product together?

Though KKW Beauty doesn’t sell a face foundation just yet, Kardashian is launching a body product this week. She showed off the new Skin Perfect Body Foundation ($45 at KKW Beauty) on social media, proving how well it covers up any imperfections—including her psoriasis.

You can shop the Skin Perfect Body Foundation, as well as Body Shimmer and Body Brush, June 21 at 12 p.m. PST on the KKW Beauty website. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know about Harlow’s exciting collection.

