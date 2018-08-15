Kim Kardashian West Just Debuted Smoky Green Color Contacts and We are Shook

Kim Kardashian West is Hollywood’s resident chameleon. Seriously, she looks like a different person almost every time she leaves the house. Her hair has been pink, black, brown, silver and even platinum blonde. You name it and she’s done it. But today, she changed something entirely unexpected.

We’re guessing KKW was on her way to a super-glam event as she posted a gorgeous car selfie on her Instagram account. Her hair and makeup were to-die-for. (Recently, she’s been rocking a sleek black bob instead of her typical, über-long locks.) But some fans were confused, because there was something about her look that seemed a little… off.

Upon taking a closer look, we figured it out—Kardashian West was sporting a pair of color contacts in place of her natural chestnut-colored eyes. True Kardashian konnoisseurs probably remember her making a similar move for the Met Gala, except these are a smoky, sage green. As expected, fans are divided, which we know from absolutely stalking the comments section. Some agree that Kim K. is totally slaying this look.

But others had some shade to throw about the unnatural color:

Still others thought this photo couldn’t possibly be the KKW we all know and love… because she doesn’t look like herself at all!

But then, it gets weird. More than one fan (actually, probably more than a thousand fans) expressed confusion about the photo… because she low-key, kinda sorta totally looks like Transformers actress Megan Fox!

No matter how you feel about KKW’s look, don’t forget: it’s not permanent. We’re confident she’ll be back to her natural eye color in no time! So before you express your (sometimes aggressive) opinion… remember that.