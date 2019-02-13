Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Bridal Makeup Just Got Way Easier

As a bride-to-be, I definitely understand the pressures of perfecting a bridal makeup look. With less than four months until my big day, I find myself constantly swatching every product under the sun in hopes of checking it off my to-do list once and for all. Well, leave it to Kim Kardashian to solve my nuptial woes, at least on the cosmetic side, with a bridal makeup line.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the makeup mogul hinted at the forthcoming collection in a recent Masterclass with her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. During the class, an audience member asked about Kardashian’s favorite wedding makeup look and of course, she chose the clean, but still glam look she sported to marry Kanye West. Dedivanovic followed the statement saying more people actually ask about the makeup she wore to marry ex-husband Kris Humphries, though he believes it’s because there aren’t many color photos of the KimYe ceremony.

Though we didn’t expect Kim’s follow-up statement, we’re so glad she confirmed what we’ve always secretly wanted. “My five-year anniversary is coming up so I might have a little recreation collection in the works,” she says. As if there’s a moment in time when the Kar-Jenner family doesn’t have something in the works.

The briefly-mentioned collection was later confirmed by KKW Beauty, but there are no deets available just yet. But if it’s inspired by her bridal makeup look, we can almost guarantee there will be a nude lip, lash-lengthening mascara (or falsies) and some version of a nude smokey eye shadow palette. We’re getting excited just thinking about it.

Since KimYe’s 5-year wedding anniversary is May 24, we expect this collection to drop before summer… just in time for another hot weather wedding season.