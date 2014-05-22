Beauty Buzz: Kim Kardashian’s Vegan Stem Cell Facial, Amber Heard’s New Take On the Braid, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Not sure where to begin with anti-aging skincare products? These tips will help you. [Daily Makeover]

2. Amber Heard rocked a Bohemian style side braid on the red carpet at Cannes, showing that you can do side-swept waves and a braid in one easy swoop. [Style.com]

3. In a discussion with Burberry’s CEO about his expansion plans for the brand, he talks about growing it’s makeup, skincare and the “Burberry Beauty Box.” [Fashionista]

4. We all knew Kim Kardashian’s wedding prep would be a bit extreme (and pricey) and she’s proving us right – reports are that she got a $550 vegan stem cell facial before jetting to Paris. [The Cut]

5. Diane Keaton talks plastic surgery, airbrushing in photos and what she learned about beauty from her daughter. [Allure]